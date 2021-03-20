Nia Sharma's bathtub photoshoot is a lit affair on social media!

New Delhi: Famous television star Nia Sharma is an avid social media user, who loves to share her pictures and videos on Instagram. Her recent photo shoot in a bathtub is simply fab!

Nia Sharma took to Instagram and posted a series of photos in her bold avatar:

She has a massive fanbase of 5.9 million followers on Instagram alone, explaining why fans adore her.

The actress won the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India which was a special edition in 2020. She participated with other known telly faces such as Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachhiya, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Patel etc.

The telly star Nia Sharma made her TV debut in Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha in 2010. She became a household name with shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin.

She also stood third and second in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women list published by British-based Eastern Eye newspaper in 2016 and 2017 respectively.