Sunny Leone's lookalike Aveera Singh Masson is ruling the internet like a queen! - In pics

New Delhi: Adult star turned Bollywood diva, Sunny Leone's lookalike model-actress Aveera Singh Masson has hogged the limelight for her uncanny looks. Fans are surprised to find a striking similarity with Baby Doll star Sunny.

Aveera Singh Masson's breathtaking photos on social media are ruling the internet. Take a look here:

Aveera Singh Masson or Sunny Leone doppelganger recently featured in singer Mika Singh's music video titled Glassiyan. Mika tweeted: Guys I did a song with her and had also taken Sunny Leone for her first World tour as she is my most favourite, gorgeous girl. At the time I remember Sunny was in Los Angeles and my Director mentioned there was another very pretty girl who resembles her. We shot 'Glassiyan' together and she was fantastic.. Also @SunnyLeone is the OG @SunnyLeone."

Glassiyan has lyrics by Deep Fateh while Mista Baaz has composed the music. The video also features Bhavdeep Romana alongside Aveera Singh.