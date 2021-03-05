हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sunny Leone

Mika Singh responds to casting Sunny Leone lookalike in new video

The singer added that no matter what, Sunny Leone was the "OG" (original gangster).

Mika Singh responds to casting Sunny Leone lookalike in new video

Mumbai: Singer Mika Singh on Friday evening reacted to a news piece that he had cast Sunny Leone's lookalike in his latest music video, Glassiyan. The reference is to Punjabi actress-model Aveera Singh.

The singer added that no matter what, Sunny Leone was the "OG" (original gangster).

"Guys I did a song with her and had also taken Sunny Leone for her first World tour as she is my most favourite, gorgeous girl. At the time I remember Sunny was in Los Angeles and my Director mentioned there was another very pretty girl who resembles her. We shot 'Glassiyan' together and she was fantastic.. Also @SunnyLeone is the OG @SunnyLeone," tweeted Mika.

His comment came in response to a tweet by a news portal that says: "#SunnyLeone's lookalike #AaveeraSinghMasson featured in #MikaSingh's music video titled '#Glassiyan'. Who is she?@MikaSingh @SunnyLeone."

Glassiyan has lyrics by Deep Fateh while Mista Baaz has composed the music. The video also features Bhavdeep Romana alongside Aveera Singh.

 

