Sushmita Sen goes live on social media, her PDA with boyfriend Rohman Shawl hogs attention - Watch

New Delhi: Former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen recently went live on Instagram for a chat session with her fans. She introduced her family, including kids Renee, Alisah, her dance mentor Maa Pritam Shikhare and boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Sushmita thanked everyone after accepting her National Award win.

Sushmita Sen said in the video: “I received this award today. It is a national award. It’s called 'champions of change' and it is for social welfare and women empowerment. I know my father would be really, really proud as he served our nation as an officer of the Indian Air Force for many, many years.”

"As I said in my acceptance speech today, to be born a woman is a huge gift from God but to be in service of women, now that is a privilege", she said.

While chit-chatting with fans, suddenly boyfriend Rohman Shawl made an appearance on the live session, and their PDA is too adorbs to miss. The tall and dashing model tried hiding his side face after which the couple revealed the reason behind doing so. It so happened that while shaving, Rohman accidentally shaved off some of his hair too - that's why hiding his face.

Sushmita Sen was last seen in the web series 'Aarya' which received a warm reception from fans and critics alike. She is currently busy shooting season two of the same show.

Sushmita and Rohman's social media PDA often grabs headlines as fans love to check out all of their pictures and videos.