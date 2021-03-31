Amid break-up rumours, Sushmita Sen and boyfriend Rohman Shawl's social media PDA leaves fans confused!

New Delhi: Are they dating or not? This is a question on every fan's mind, right now. Well, former beauty queen and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen and her current model-partner Rohman Shawl's relationship status has left netizens confused.

After dropping a somewhat cryptic post on Instagram, Sushmita Sen commented on boyfriend Rohman Shawl's timeline, writing: Ufffff jaan! Baat toh hai

Well, these two often scribble their thoughts and share them on social media. Looks like, all reports of a break-up are untrue for now and the dashing duo is still going strong.

The tall and talented Sushmita Sen is currently dating model Rohman Shawl and the two have been papped together on multiple occasions. Their social media PDA too has caught the attention of fans many times.

On the work front, she was last seen in the 2010 film 'No Problem'. It was directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Anil Kapoor, who also played one of the leads in the film.

Sushmita made her digital debut with Hotstar web series Aarya in 2020. The 9-episode drama about Aarya - a woman caught in the underbelly of a drug ring, forced to take on the reins after the tragic loss of her husband; as she fights to protect her children against all odds.

It received a warm reception from fans and critics alike.