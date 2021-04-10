हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anusha Dandekar

TV actor Karan Kundrra's ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar shuts troll who offered to send her a bra!

Anusha Dandekar has recently launched a beauty brand Brownskin Beauty along with Gaurav Kumar. The beauty brand seeks to promote inclusiveness and diversity in beauty products through its inclusive range.

TV actor Karan Kundrra&#039;s ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar shuts troll who offered to send her a bra!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular model-VJ and actress Anushka Dandekar recently schooled a troll who offered to send her a bra. Yes! as bizarre as it may sound, the hater posted an unsavoury comment on Anusha's picture on Instagram but it was the latter's way of handling it that is winning hearts.

Anushka Dandekar's sassy reply reads: you keep them, I'm good without. Thanks. Take a look at the screenshot here:

Anusha has recently launched a beauty brand Brownskin Beauty along with Gaurav Kumar. The beauty brand seeks to promote inclusiveness and diversity in beauty products through its inclusive range.

The famous VJ earlier hosted MTV Love School Season 2, 3 and 4 along with ex-boyfriend and actor Karan Kundrra. The gorgeous model-actress has featured in several movies such as 'Mumbai Matinee' and 'Viruddh'.

The VJ-actress had announced her break-up on social media sometime back. She hinted at cheating and lying as possible reasons for her breakup with Karan Kundrra.

In one of her recent interviews, Anusha Dandekar also talked about facing racism while growing up in Australia. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Anusha Dandekaranusha dandekar picsanusha dandekar boyfriendanusha dandekar karan kundrraanusha dandekar break upanusha dandekar instagram
Next
Story

Aishwarya Rai's lookalike model Mahlagha Jaberi's bold pics rule internet!

Must Watch

PT10M18S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day