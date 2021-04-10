TV actor Karan Kundrra's ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar shuts troll who offered to send her a bra!

New Delhi: Popular model-VJ and actress Anushka Dandekar recently schooled a troll who offered to send her a bra. Yes! as bizarre as it may sound, the hater posted an unsavoury comment on Anusha's picture on Instagram but it was the latter's way of handling it that is winning hearts.

Anushka Dandekar's sassy reply reads: you keep them, I'm good without. Thanks. Take a look at the screenshot here:

Anusha has recently launched a beauty brand Brownskin Beauty along with Gaurav Kumar. The beauty brand seeks to promote inclusiveness and diversity in beauty products through its inclusive range.

The famous VJ earlier hosted MTV Love School Season 2, 3 and 4 along with ex-boyfriend and actor Karan Kundrra. The gorgeous model-actress has featured in several movies such as 'Mumbai Matinee' and 'Viruddh'.

The VJ-actress had announced her break-up on social media sometime back. She hinted at cheating and lying as possible reasons for her breakup with Karan Kundrra.

In one of her recent interviews, Anusha Dandekar also talked about facing racism while growing up in Australia.