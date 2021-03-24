TV actress Shama Sikander gets into Deepika Padukone's Mastani look, video hits viral button - Watch

New Delhi: Famous television actress Shama Sikander turned Mastani and shared her look on social media. The bold and beautiful Shama dressed like Deepika Padukone and aced her Bajirao Mastani look bang on!

Shama Sikander uploaded the video and pictures of her Mastani recreation look on Instagram:

Before taking a big leap towards movies, the actress featured in some hit TV shows such as 'Yeh Meri Life Hai', 'Baal Veer' etc to name a few. The 2004 slice-of-life TV show "Yeh Meri Life Hai" got her name and fame.

She has featured in several Bollywood films such as Prem Aggan and Mann. She was seen in a supporting role in Ansh: The Deadly Part. Shama Sikander was seen in Dhoom Dhadaka and later in 'Shunyaa', Seven.

Shama played the lead antagonist in Baal Veer.

She was last seen in Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer 'Bypass Road' in 2019.