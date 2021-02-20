Urvashi Rautela joins Pawri Ho Rahi Rai trend after Deepika Padukone, Randeep Hooda - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Urvashi Rautela is currently shooting for her film and is also active on social media. The recent viral trend #PawriHoRahiHai has got everyone hooked to it. After many celebrities recreating it, Urvashi Rautela also tried her hand at it.

Urvashi Rautela too posted the trend which was created by one of her fans, in the video, we could see the fan showing Urvashi Rautela’s photo and saying, “ye hamari crush hai, ye hum hai (showing himself), aur ye hamara reply bhi nahi kar rahi hai(showing the DM).” Urvashi Rautela fulfilled the wish of the die-heart fan replying to his DM “hello #Pawri” which she posted on her Instagram, no doubt fans are loving it.

#PawriHoRahiHai video by Pakistani digital content creator Dananeer Mobeen is the widespread trend right now. We got to see not just netizens recreating the same, but also some Bollywood stars participated like Randeep Hooda, Shahid Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone joining the bandwagon.

On the work front, the 'Love Dose' star Urvashi Rautela has delivered some amazing films like “Virgin Bhanupriya”, “Singh Saab the Great” and “Pagalpanti”. The actress has also featured in several music videos like “Teri Load Ve”, “Wo Chaand Kaha Se Laogi”, “Ek Diamond Da Haar” and many more. Besides acting, Urvashi’s fashion sense is always on point, she regularly slays the looks which we get to see on Instagram.

Urvashi Rautela will be seen in the upcoming web series “Inspector Avinash” along with the superstar Randeep Hooda, which is being directed by Neeraj Pathak, under the banner of Jio Studios. The actress also has a music video lined up to release with Guru Randhawa. Urvashi Rautela will be seen in the bilingual thriller “Black Rose” and Hindi Remake of Telugu film “Thirutu Payale 2”. Urvashi Rautela is going to work with the Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan for an exciting international project.

