Urvashi Rautela twins with Kylie Jenner, flaunts her sassy fringe dress in sensational pics!

New Delhi: Actress Urvashi Rautela has yet again impressed fans with her chic fashion choices. This time the stunner took inspiration from the 70s and posted a picture on Instagram in which she can be seen wearing a peach fringe dress.

It is a beautiful dress with three layers of fringe. Urvashi Rautela styled the fringe dress with a ponytail giving away an adorable look. Back in 2019 the American fashion diva Kylie Jenner styled the same outfit in white.

The leggy lass carried this fringe ensemble for the launch event of her music video Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si, which is the 2021 remake of a 1958 hit of the same name. In the music video, Urvashi Rautela efficiently portrayed the late legendary beautiful actress Madhubala. The song went to become a massive hit and trending on Youtube with more than 12 million views in just a week.

Urvashi has starred in films like Virgin Bhanupriya, Sanam Re, Porobashinee, Kabil, and many more. The actress has also appeared in many hit music videos like Love Dose, Teri Load Ve, Who Chaand Kaha Se Laogi, Ek Diamond Da Haar and the remake of the melodious song Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be seen in “Inspector Avinash” a web series, along with Randeep Hooda, apart from this Urvashi Rautela has also signed a three-film deal with the Jio Studios. Urvashi Rautela will be seen in the bilingual Thriller “Black Rose” and Hindi remake of “Thirutu Payale 2”. The actress will also be seen in her first international music collaboration with the Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan in “Versace”. Urvashi Rautela will be seen romancing with Guru Randhawa in an upcoming music video “Mar Jayenge”.