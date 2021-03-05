Urvashi Rautela looks ravishing in 'Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si' song, video goes viral - Watch

Mumbai: Model turned actress Urvashi Rautela, beautifully portrayed the late legendary actress of Indian cinema, Madhubala in her latest music video 'Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si'. Urvashi not only performed in the video but also lent her voice.

The B-Towner has previously starred in several hit music videos like “Teri Load Ve”, “Woh Chaand Kaha Se Laogi”, “LoveDose”, “Ek Diamond Da Haar”, and “Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si” being the latest one.

She was also seen in films such as “Virgin Bhanupriya”, “Sanam Re”, “Porobashinee”, and “Singh Saab The Great”.

Director Varun Prabhudayal Gupta and Associate Director Rajesh Udhwani decided to cast Urvashi Rautela as Madhubala since the beginning, the actress was also glad and eager to do this song.

'Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si' is a remake of the original song from 1958. Urvashi and Ajay Keswani can be seen in the 2021 remake. The song went on to be trending on top on YouTube and Twitter. The remake of 'Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi' is loved by fans all around the world that made it trending with more than 5 million views and counting.

Expressing the joy of being No 1 on YouTube Urvashi Rautela said, "I'm really happy that 'Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si' is trending on top on YouTube and Twitter and also the song is extra special because it is going to be my first project where I have given my vocals in the song and that too along with the legendary Kishore Kumar, I think I probably will be the last actress to do so, it was really nice."

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be seen in her upcoming web series “Inspector Avinash” with Randeep Hooda. The actress will also be appearing in the bilingual thriller “Black Rose” and Hindi remake of “Thirutu Payale 2”. The most exciting one is an international music collaboration “Versace” with the Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan.