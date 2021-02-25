Vivek Oberoi flashes his challan for not wearing helmet on Valentine's Day, tags Mumbai police in Pawri Ho Rahi Hai viral trend video

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi was recently in news for flouting traffic norms and not wearing a helmet while driving his Harley Davidson bike. The star was issued a challan by Mumbai police, as he stepped out along with his wife Priyanka Alva on Valentine's Day but forgot to wear a helmet.

He recently dropped a video on social media, tagging Mumbai Police. Vivek Oberoi flashed his challan and joined the viral Pawri Ho Rai Hai trend. Take a look here:

The actor was slapped with a fine of Rs 500 for flouting traffic norms.

The 'Saathiya' actor was quick to acknowledge his mistake and tweeted: Pyaar humein kis mod pe le aaya! Nikle they nayi bike par hum aur hamari jaan, bina helmet ke kat gaya chalaan! Riding without a helmet? Mumbai police will do a checkmate! Thank u @mumbaipolice for making me realise that safety is always most important. Be safe, Wear a helmet & a mask."

Meanwhile, Pawri Ho Rahi Hai viral trend kickstarted after a Pakistani vlogger Dananeer Mobeen shared her video online, inviting a meme-fest. Several celebrities have ever since shared their own versions of the Pawri video.