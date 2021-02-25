हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi flashes his challan for not wearing helmet on Valentine's Day, tags Mumbai police in Pawri Ho Rahi Hai viral trend video

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi was recently in news for flouting traffic norms and not wearing a helmet while driving his Harley Davidson bike. The star was issued a challan by Mumbai police, as he stepped out along with his wife Priyanka Alva on Valentine's Day but forgot to wear a helmet. 

He recently dropped a video on social media, tagging Mumbai Police. Vivek Oberoi flashed his challan and joined the viral Pawri Ho Rai Hai trend. Take a look here: 

The actor was slapped with a fine of Rs 500 for flouting traffic norms. 

The 'Saathiya' actor was quick to acknowledge his mistake and tweeted: Pyaar humein kis mod pe le aaya! Nikle they nayi bike par hum aur hamari jaan, bina helmet ke kat gaya chalaan! Riding without a helmet? Mumbai police will do a checkmate! Thank u @mumbaipolice for making me realise that safety is always most important. Be safe, Wear a helmet & a mask."

Meanwhile, Pawri Ho Rahi Hai viral trend kickstarted after a Pakistani vlogger Dananeer Mobeen shared her video online, inviting a meme-fest. Several celebrities have ever since shared their own versions of the Pawri video. 

 

