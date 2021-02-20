हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi reacts to Mumbai Police issuing challan to him for riding bike without helmet

Acknowledging his mistake, Vivek Oberoi tweeted to Mumbai police: "Pyaar humein kis mod pe le aaya! Nikle they nayi bike par hum aur hamari jaan, bina helmet ke kat gaya chalaan! Riding without a helmet? Mumbai police will do a checkmate! Thank u @mumbaipolice for making me realise that safety is always most important. Be safe, Wear a helmet & a mask."

Vivek Oberoi reacts to Mumbai Police issuing challan to him for riding bike without helmet
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/vivekoberoi

Mumbai: Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi on Saturday (February 20) posted his reaction to the fine imposed on him by Mumbai Police for riding a bike without helmet and mask.

The actor was slapped a fine of Rs 500 the day before for flouting norms when he took his new Harley Davidson out on a spin, with wife Priyanka riding pillion.

Acknowledging his mistake, Vivek tweeted to Mumbai police: "Pyaar humein kis mod pe le aaya! Nikle they nayi bike par hum aur hamari jaan, bina helmet ke kat gaya chalaan! Riding without a helmet? Mumbai police will do a checkmate! Thank u @mumbaipolice for making me realise that safety is always most important. Be safe, Wear a helmet & a mask."

