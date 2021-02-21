What a voice! Garbage collectors’ raw talent wins hearts of netizens, Anand Mahindra pledges support for their training

New Delhi: India is a country full of rare, hidden talents, who only sometimes get lucky enough to get the publicity they deserve. In one such instance, a couple of garbage collectors who work in Delhi’s New Friends Colony area, were recognized by Anand Mahindra.

The business tycoon shared a couple of videos on Twitter showing two brothers Hafiz and Habibur sing Hindi songs in their amazing, soulful voices.

Without the assistance of any musical instruments, Hafiz sung the “Ae Jaan E Chaman” song from the film “Anmol Moti”, while his brother render his voice to “Sajda” song from the film “My Name Is Khan”.

Check out the videos here:

Incredible India. My friend Rohit Khattar shared these posts which he received on social media. Two brothers, Hafiz & Habibur, are hard-working garbage collectors in New Friends Colony in Delhi. Clearly, there are no limits to where talent can spring from. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/vK0IQpGUoQ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 20, 2021

Their talent is raw, but obvious. Rohit & I would like to support their further training in music. Could anyone in Delhi share any information regarding a possible music teacher/voice coach who could tutor them in the evenings, since they work all day? (2/2) pic.twitter.com/sV4rHAqcDZ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 20, 2021

“Incredible India. My friend Rohit Khattar shared these posts which he received on social media. Two brothers, Hafiz and Habibur, are hard-working garbage collectors in New Friends Colony in Delhi. Clearly, there are no limits to where talent can spring from,” tweeted Mahindra.

Mahindra sought suggestions from the tweeple in order to find a music teacher for the duo.

“Their talent is raw, but obvious. Rohit & I would like to support their further training in music. Could anyone in Delhi share any information regarding a possible music teacher/voice coach who could tutor them in the evenings, since they work all day?” he wrote.

The two videos of Hafiz and Habibur have been watched over 100,000 and 48,000 times on Twitter and have received a lot of praise from the netizens.

“Wow..... They really have tons of raw talent and I am so glad and proud that you are taking such a great initiative for them,” wrote one Twitter user.

Wow..... They really have tons of raw talent and I am so glad and proud that you are taking such a great initiative for them. — Tarana Hussain (@hussain_tarana) February 20, 2021

“This is just incredible talent, thanks for sharing this,” wrote another.

This is just incredible talent, thanks for sharing this — Hafeez (@Hafeez25716115) February 20, 2021

Live TV