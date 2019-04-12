Customs seized 4.33 kg gold worth Rs 1.43 cr at Chennai airport

New Delhi: Customs officials have seized 4.33 kg gold worth Rs 1.43 crore at the Anna International Airport from more than a dozen persons between Thursday night and Friday morning.

On Friday morning, eleven different persons who had come from Colombo and Kualumpur and Dubai were intercepted by the officials of the Air Intelligence unit at the exit gate of the arrival hall.

"On examination, they were found to have concealed gold in rubbery materials in their rectum. On extraction, 3.15 kg gold of 24 Karat purity valued at Rs 1.04 crore was recovered and seized," said the Customs department in a press release.

On Thursday night, on specific intelligence inputs, Customs officials intercepted four passengers who had arrived from Colombo and were found carrying gold in rubbery material concealed in their rectum.

The Customs informed that on extraction, 1.18 kg gold of 24 Karat purity valued at Rs Rs 39.15 lakh were seized.

Further investigation is under progress.