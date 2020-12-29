हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gold smuggling

Gold, drones, cigarettes worth Rs 47.8 lakh seized at Chennai airport; one arrested

807 grams of gold worth Rs 41.63 lakh, cigarettes and drones worth Rs 6.17 lakh were seized under the Customs Act.   

Gold, drones, cigarettes worth Rs 47.8 lakh seized at Chennai airport; one arrested
Representational Image

Chennai: The Air Customs Officials at the Chennai airport have seized gold, drones and cigarettes worth Rs 47.8 lakh and held one flyer. 

According to the Air Customs Officials, they intercepted passengers of flight FZ8517 from Dubai, on information regarding smuggling. Subsequently, four drones, 10 batteries valued at Rs 4.17 lakh, 100 cartons of Benson & Hedges cigarettes valued at Rs 2 lakh were recovered and seized from the hand baggage of Karuppasamy, 65, and Sasikumar, 31, of Chennai.

Drones

Sathakkathulla Mohamed Ismail, 52, of Ramanathapuram, who arrived via the same flight was also intercepted and frisked. One strip of gold paste weighing 150 grams was recovered from his brief, which on extraction yielded 130 grams of gold. Two gold chains weighing 84 grams were also recovered from his pant pocket. A total of 214 grams of gold valued at Rs 11 lakh was recovered and seized.

Puviarasan, 25, of Mannargudi who arrived from Dubai via Emirates flight EK544, was also intercepted and frisked and three bundles of gold paste were recovered from the rectum, which on extraction yielded 593 grams of gold valued at Rs 30.63 lakh. The same was recovered and seized under the Customs Act 1962 and the passenger was arrested. 

Smuggled gold

In total, 807 grams of gold worth Rs 41.63 lakh, cigarettes and drones worth Rs 6.17 lakh were seized under the Customs Act. 

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Gold smugglingChennaiChennai AirportTamil Nadu
Next
Story

4.77 kg gold worth Rs 2.47 cr seized by Air Customs at Chennai; three held
  • 1,02,24,303Confirmed
  • 1,48,153Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M51S

Hathras case: CBI blames UP police for negligence in investigation