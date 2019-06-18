Watch: College students in Chennai climb on moving buses to celebrate Bus Day, fall from the top

CHENNAI: At least 24 college students in Chennai have been detained for celebrating Bus Day and creating ruckus on Monday. In several videos, the students can be seen climbing on top of moving buses, raising slogans and even blocking traffic to take group photographs in front of the bus.

Another video shows a group of boys falling off the bus as after the driver applied breaks.

#WATCH College students in Chennai sit & climb on top of moving buses and hang from window bars of a bus during Bus Day celebrations, yesterday; Police detained 24 students in connection with the incident. pic.twitter.com/TI77ogTNxc — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019

Bus day celebrations are held on the first day of college. They have had a history of creating a nuisance. Chennai Police had issued several warnings to the students not to participate in the celebrations but despite repeated warnings, students went ahead and carried out stunts on top of buses and in the middle of the roads.

The students are said to be from Pachayappa'a College and Ambedkar Arts and Science college in Chennai. It is being said that many were the seniors were influencing freshers to celebrate bus day and to create ruckus.