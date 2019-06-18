close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chennai

Watch: College students in Chennai climb on moving buses to celebrate Bus Day, fall from the top

A video shows a group of boys falling off the bus as after the driver applied breaks. 

Watch: College students in Chennai climb on moving buses to celebrate Bus Day, fall from the top

CHENNAI: At least 24 college students in Chennai have been detained for celebrating Bus Day and creating ruckus on Monday. In several videos, the students can be seen climbing on top of moving buses, raising slogans and even blocking traffic to take group photographs in front of the bus.

Another video shows a group of boys falling off the bus as after the driver applied breaks. 

Bus day celebrations are held on the first day of college. They have had a history of creating a nuisance. Chennai Police had issued several warnings to the students not to participate in the celebrations but despite repeated warnings, students went ahead and carried out stunts on top of buses and in the middle of the roads. 

Live TV

The students are said to be from Pachayappa'a College and Ambedkar Arts and Science college in Chennai. It is being said that many were the seniors were influencing freshers to celebrate bus day and to create ruckus. 

Tags:
ChennaiBus DayChennai Police
Next
Story

Singapore-bound flight makes emergency landing in Chennai after sparks detected in engine

Must Watch

PT4M14S

BJP MP Om Birla likely to be NDA nominee for Lok Sabha Speaker's post