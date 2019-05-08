Chhattisgarh: 2 Naxals killed in Dantewada encounter, arms and ammunition recovered

Dantewada: Two Naxals were killed in an encounter with District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada on Wednesday, May 8, police said.

An exchange of fire between the hardcore Naxals and security forces took place around 5 am in Gonderas jungle near Dantewada and Sukma border, which falls under Aranpur Police Station. Naxal commanders Shyam, Deva and Vinod, along with their cadres were present inside 30 tents when the encounter took place, said police. Several more Naxalites are likely injured in the encounter, they added.

An INSAS rifle and a 12 bore weapon along with ammunition and other items such as Maoist literature, daily use items were recovered from the spot. Search and cordon operation is currently underway.

“District Reserve Guard female commandos 'Danteshwari Ladake' also took part in this encounter,” said Dantewada SP Abhishek Pallava. Thirty women, including surrendered Naxalites and wives of surrendered cadres, were recruited in the all-woman DRG platoon in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada.

Employing special strategy, Dantewada police suspended mobile network in the area during the encounter. As a result, the Naxals were unable to reach out or pass information to their fellow cadres.



All security personnel are reported to be safe. The search operation has been intensified in the region.