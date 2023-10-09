Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Polling On Nov 7, 17; Counting Of Votes On December 3

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Monday announced the schedule for assembly election in five states with Chhattisgarh going to the polls in two phases on November 7 and 17. The remaining four states - Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana - will go to the polls in a single phase. Addressing a press conference here, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that the counting of votes in all five states will take place on December 3. Some areas in Chhattisgarh have been affected by Naxal violence.

The last date for filing nominations for the first phase of polls in Chhattisgarh is October 20. Candidates can withdraw their nominations by October 23. For the second phase of assembly polls in the state, the last date for filing nominations is October 30 and the candidates can withdraw their nominations by November 2.

Chhattisgarh Polls: Important Dates To Remember

-Date of notification: October 13th, 2023 (First phase), October 21st, 2023 (Second phase)

-Last date of nominations: October 20th, 2023 (First phase), October 30th, 2023 (Second phase)

-Date for scrutiny of nominations: October 21st, 2023 (First phase), October 31st, 2023 (Second phase)

-Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: October 23rd, 2023 (First phase), November 2nd, 2023 (Second phase)

-Voting on: November 7th, 2023 (First phase), November 17th, 2023 (Second phase)

-Result on December 3rd, 2023

Model Code Of Conduct Comes Into Force

The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates. Rajiv Kumar was accompanied by the two Election Commissioners at the press conference. The elections to five states are crucial as these come months before the Lok Sabha elections in April-May next year.

Congress and BJP are the key players in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Telangana is expected to witness a triangular contest between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Congress and BJP. Madhya Pradesh assembly has 230 seats. In the 2018 elections, Congress won 114 seats with a vote share of 41.5 per cent while BJP got 109 seats with a vote share of 41.6 per cent.

Congress government lost the majority in 2020 following the resignations of some MLAs considered loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia, who later joined the BJP. The BJP came to power in the state with Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the Chief Minister.

Rajasthan has 200 seats with Congress almost winning a majority in the state in 2018 by wresting 99 seats. The party had a vote share of 39.8 per cent and has ruled the state for the past five years with Ashok Gehlot as Chief Minister BJP won 73 seats with a vote share of 39.3 per cent in the 2018 polls.

In Telangana, the ruling BRS won 88 of 119 seats and a vote share of 47.4 per cent in the 2018 elections. Congress came at a distant second with 19 seats and a vote share of 28.7 per cent.

Congress stormed to power in Chhattisgarh in the 2018 elections, winning 68 of 90 seats in the state assembly. The party had a vote share of 43.9 per cent. BJP won 15 seats and had a vote share of 33.6 per cent.

In a 40-member Mizoram assembly, Mizo National Front bagged 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8 per cent to emerge victorious in the 2018 polls. Congress secured five seats and BJP won one seat.

Political parties have been making preparations for the assembly polls in five states with their leaders addressing rallies and announcing promises to people.