New Delhi: The Income Tax (I-T) Department has conducted raids at the offices and residences of a leading Chhattisgarh-based coal trader and transporter in connection with the alleged tax evasion of several hundreds of crores. According to reports, the raids were conducted at multiple locations across Chhattisgarh since June 30.

During the raids, I-T officials have reportedly seized several documents and “undisclosed” cash worth crores and also unearthed tax evasion of a “few hundreds of crores” after they raided the Chhattisgarh-based group engaged in coal transportation and linked businesses.

The raids were conducted at the house of a Congress leader and a well-known businessman associated with the coal business in Raipur and Mahasamund, said sources. The raids were also conducted at the house of the transporter who has worked with him in Korba by the Income Tax Department sleuths. The house of this transporter is located near Meher Vatika in Old Basti Durpa Road.

During the raids at the house of the transporter, who is alleged to have transported coal from the mine to various places through his trucks, the Income Tax Department officials found several incriminating documents which they took for detailed examination.

During this operation, the Central Armed Forces Personnel were deployed outside the residence of the transporter. During the operation, no outsider was allowed inside the house and no member of the house was allowed to go out.

It is being alleged that a coal washery located in Kothari has been sold for Rs 100 crores. Also, land worth Rs 77 lakhs has been recently registered in the name of the coal transporter. Meanwhile, five separate registries in the name of the same person, worth Rs 23 crore, have also been detected by the I-T officials. The coal transporter also has another house in Bilaspur, which has also come under the I-T Department’s scanner.

The residence of a senior state govt officer was also searched by tax sleuths in Bhilai town of Durg district, apart from that of some businessmen. The I-T department officials said the group made “unaccounted” cash payments of about Rs 45 crore in purchasing coal washeries.

During the search, a large number of property agreements have been found, which reveal huge “undisclosed” investments made in the acquisition of immovable properties that appear to be “benami” in nature.

The surprise I-T Department raids have shaken the bureaucratic set-up in Chhattisgarh.