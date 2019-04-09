Naxals target BJP leaders' convoy in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, 5 killed

New Delhi: A convoy of BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi was attacked by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada on Friday. The attack comes with less than 36 hours remaining for the first phase of Lok Sabha election on April 11.

According to sources, the MLA has died in the attack. At least five more security personnel have been killed as well.

The attack was carried out by an improvised explosive device (IED) buried in the road on which the convoy was travelling.

The Dantewada region has a Naxal-related problem with groups targeting people and politicians repeatedly - especially before elections. This year, a blanket security cover has once again been put into place with 80,000 security personnel deployed in Bastar - another Naxal-infested area.

Tuesday's attack on the BJP convoy is the second such attack in the day with an RSS leader being targeted by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir earlier on Tuesday. Chandrakant Sharma succumbed to his injuries.

(More details on the Dantewada attack are awaited)