Naxals torch trucks, excavator near Essar's Dantewada plant

Dantewada: Naxals on Tuesday set ablaze three trucks and an excavator near an Essar plant in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said.

The trucks and excavator were engaged in collecting dust waste from Essar's iron ore beneficiation plant in Kirandul, an official said.

"A group of 50 Naxals torched three trucks and an excavator belonging to a private contractor. Drivers and cleaners also threatened to abandon work. A police team is combing the area to nab the group," he said.

He added that the preliminary probe had revealed it might be the handiwork of the Naxals' "Malangir area committee."