Samajwadi Party leader killed by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Santosh was killed by Naxals on Wednesday in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. The SP leader was kidnapped late on Tuesday evening and was hacked to death using sharp weapons in the morning.

According to the Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Bijapur Divyang Patel a police team has been dispatched to the crime scene. The incident took place near Marimalla village under the Ilmidi Police Station. He was the target of the Naxals for a long time.

He was kidnapped while supervising the work on road construction. The road was constructed from Loddher to Marimallaundr the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) scheme.