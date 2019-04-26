Seven of marriage party killed as car turns turtle in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur

Balrampur: At least seven members of a marriage party were killed while 11 others were injured when the vehicle in which they were travelling overturned in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district on Friday.

The victims were travelling from Bhulsi to Amera in a pick-up truck. The speeding vehicle overturned near Dharagaon village, a police official said.

While some of the injured were shifted to Ambikarpur district hospital, others were shifted to Shankargarh health centre.

The pick-up truck was carrying at least 40 people when the mishap took place.