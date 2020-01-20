Civil service aspirant tries to commit suicide at Delhi's Karol Bagh metro station, driver saves life

A man on Monday tried to commit suicide by jumping on the track of Karol Bagh metro station in the national capital. The metro train driver helped in averting an untoward incident by reducing the speed of the metro train, which saved the life of the young man.

The 23-year-old man suffered minor injuries and was admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. He was later discharged and was also counselled by a doctor. The incident happened on the Blue Line and the Dwarka-Noida route was interrupted for some time after the incident.

The man was preparing for civil service at a coaching centre in the national capital after doing B.Tech. He was depressed as he failed in the Prelims of the Civil Services Exam of 2019. His father is a teacher in Telangana and mother a housewife. He has two brothers. The authorities informed his father about the incident.