हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi pollution

Cold wave grips Delhi-NCR, air quality deteriorates to "very poor"

The overall air quality in Delhi-NCR has been recorded at 307 in the "very poor" category.

Cold wave grips Delhi-NCR, air quality deteriorates to &quot;very poor&quot;

New Delhi: As north India continues to battle a severe cold, the national capital woke up to another chilly morning with a temperature of 7.6 degrees Celcius as recorded at the Safdarjung observatory on Thursday morning. While the Palam observatory recorded a temperature of 6.4 degrees Celcius.

The maximum temperature for today is expected to be at 15 degrees Celcius. A clear sky has been predicted with no fog and visibility up to 1000 meters.

Live TV

Meanwhile, the air quality in the National Capital Region has been recorded at 307 in the "very poor" category. Chandni Chowk is the worst affected with an AQI of 540, which is in the "severe" category. 

Both Noida and Gurugram remained in the "very poor" category with a recorded AQI of 337 and 306.

The best air quality has been recorded at Pusa with an AQI of 237 which falls under the "poor" category.

Tags:
Delhi pollutionAir Quality Index (AQI)Delhi air pollutionDelhi AQI
Next
Story

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' category, AQI dips to 363

Must Watch

PT10M18S

DNA: प्रदर्शन के नाम पर हिंसा के सूद समेत हिसाब का विश्लेषण