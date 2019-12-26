Cold wave grips Delhi-NCR, air quality deteriorates to "very poor"

New Delhi: As north India continues to battle a severe cold, the national capital woke up to another chilly morning with a temperature of 7.6 degrees Celcius as recorded at the Safdarjung observatory on Thursday morning. While the Palam observatory recorded a temperature of 6.4 degrees Celcius.

The maximum temperature for today is expected to be at 15 degrees Celcius. A clear sky has been predicted with no fog and visibility up to 1000 meters.

Live TV

Meanwhile, the air quality in the National Capital Region has been recorded at 307 in the "very poor" category. Chandni Chowk is the worst affected with an AQI of 540, which is in the "severe" category.

Both Noida and Gurugram remained in the "very poor" category with a recorded AQI of 337 and 306.

The best air quality has been recorded at Pusa with an AQI of 237 which falls under the "poor" category.