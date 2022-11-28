3-minute pasta lands restaurant in soup; woman files suit over THIS issue

New Delhi: A Florida lady is suing American food firm, Kraft Heinz, for $5 million (over Rs 40 crore) because her pasta takes longer to prepare than it was allegedly promised. According to court documents, Amanda Ramirez claims that Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) broke the law when it said that Velveeta microwaveable mac and cheese cups took 3.5 minutes to make in her class action case, which was filed on November 18.

The Velveeta Shells & Cheese are advertised on the package as being "Ready in 312 minutes," which corresponds to how long it takes to cook macaroni pasta in a microwave. However, according to the lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, the preparation of the product requires more time since it requires additional stages.

The lawsuit claims that when consumers see "ready in 312 minutes," they will assume that this is how long it takes to prepare the product in complete. Meaning from the time it is sealed until it is ready to be consumed.

While the lawsuit asserts that the plaintiff paid a "premium fee" of $10.99 for the mac and cheese cups between October and November 2022, it makes no mention of how long it took the Hialeah woman to prepare her macaroni.

Ramirez is suing for $5 million, or Rs 40 crore and 80 lakh, in damages. According to her paperwork, she is a shopper who "looks to bold declarations of value while swiftly buying food." In the meantime, the Kraft Heinz Company called the action a "frivolous lawsuit" in a statement to the media about it.

The global company informed News Channel 8: "We are aware of this pointless action and will vigorously contest the allegations in the complaint."