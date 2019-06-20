45% Indian employees left organisations because of lack of L&D opportunities: LinkedIn study

New Delhi: Professional social media network LinkedIn, in study that surveyed 4,136 employees and 844 L&D professionals across Australia, India, Japan, and Singapore, on Thursday said that 45 percent Indian employees left organizations because of lack of Learning and Development (L&D) opportunities.

82 percent Indian professionals feel that the skills needed to succeed are changing rapidly.

Launching the ‘Future of Skills 2019’ report for the Asia Pacific region, where it has more than 165 million members, the LinkedIn report identifies the top 10 rising skills that have experienced month-on-month exponential growth in the past few years.

As part of this report, LinkedIn also conducted a deep dive into employees’ readiness to tackle the future workforce and how L&D professionals are responding to skills transformation.

“While employees and L&D professionals, both, have recognised the need for learning, 60 percent of employees in India feel that time is the most significant barrier they face in pursuing their L&D goals, while 37 percent feel it is the cost factor that acts as a hindrance. From organizations’ point of view, 46 percent feel lack of engaging learners act as a barrier to deliver successful L&D programmes, while 44 percent of organizations admit that adapting training for younger employees is a challenge,” LinkedIn study found.

The LinkedIn survey also states that 61 percent of Indian professionals believe that soft skills are needed for career progression.

“Rising skills can be used to forecast where industries are going, the evolution of job roles, how companies are adopting technology in their traditional offerings, and areas to develop in-house talent to get them future ready. One such area is the gamut of soft skills, as human intervention will be at the core of driving all new technologies. In fact, critical thinking has emerged as the most sought-after skill in the age of AI and automation,” it added.