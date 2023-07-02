A Coolie's Son Who Failed In Class 6th Decided To Enter Everyone's Kitchen And Built Rs 2,000 Crore Empire From Scratch

Success doesn't have a fixed path. It comes to people in different ways. While working hard may be one of the key ingredients of success recipe, it needs more than just that to achieve what you dream of achieving in life. Who would have thought that son of a coolie who once failed in 6th class will rise to such a stature in life that he will become an inspiration for many. We are talking about PC Musthafa who hails from a remote Kerala village.

Tryst With Poverty

P.C. Musthafa, the co-founder and CEO of ID Fresh Food, has an inspiring journey from humble beginnings to building a successful food company. Born into a financially challenged family in a small village in Kerala, Musthafa faced numerous obstacles on his path to success. He left school after failing in class 6th and used to help his father in farm works. They used to earn Rs 10 per day and were unable to feed their family. Later, a teacher helped Musthafa return to school, complete his studies.

Driven by a strong desire to break free from the cycle of poverty, Musthafa pursued education as a means to create a better future. After completing his studies, he worked as a software engineer but soon realized his true passion lay in entrepreneurship.

Birth Of ID Fresh Food And Struggle

In 2005, along with his cousins, Musthafa started ID Fresh Food, a company that produces and sells fresh, ready-to-cook food products. Initially operating from a small kitchen, the company faced challenges in terms of scaling operations and gaining market acceptance. Starting with an initial investment of Rs 50,000, Musthafa PC embarked on his journey with ID Fresh Food, operating from a modest 50 square foot kitchen equipped with a grinder, mixer, and weighing machine. It took them a span of nine months to achieve the target of selling 100 packets of their food products per day. Previously, iD Fresh Food used to prepare a mixture of 15,000 kg of idli using 5,000 kg of rice. Today, the company has expanded exponentially, selling four times the amount of mixture across numerous food stores and metropolitan cities.

Rise Of ID Fresh Food

Musthafa PC, hailed as the breakfast king of the nation, witnessed remarkable growth in the company's annual turnover. In the year 2015-2016, the turnover stood at approximately Rs 100 crore, which further escalated to Rs 182 crore in 2017-2018. By the end of FY21, iD Fresh Food recorded a revenue of Rs 294 crore, contributing to its current valuation of Rs 2000 crore.

However, Musthafa's relentless pursuit of quality, affordability, and convenience struck a chord with consumers. With a commitment to using high-quality ingredients and traditional recipes, ID Fresh Food gained popularity and expanded its product range to include a variety of food items.

Today, ID Fresh Food is a recognized brand across India and has a strong presence in international markets as well. Musthafa's success story showcases the transformative power of determination, innovation, and a relentless focus on delivering value to customers.

Beyond his business success, Musthafa actively supports social initiatives and has been recognized for his efforts in promoting education and entrepreneurship. His journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs, highlighting that with perseverance and a strong sense of purpose, one can overcome challenges and achieve remarkable success.