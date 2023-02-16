topStoriesenglish2574119
A Netizen's Beautiful Story on Finding his Love Partner due to OnePlus Phones Goes Viral

A Twitterati shared his beautiful love story that how having OnePlus phones helped him to get his love partner back then in 2014.  

Written By  Varun Yadav|Last Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 07:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • A Netizen shares his amazing love story on finding his love partner with the help of OnePlus.
  • Founder of OnePlus Pete Lau retweeted the story.
  • Netizens pour love over this interesting story.

New Delhi: A Netizen has shared a beautiful story of how he found his love partner with the help of OnePlus Phones. He said owning a OnePlus phone was very special back in 2014 on Twitter. He narrated the story in the Twitter post that how he noticed in 2014 that someone else using a OnePlus One back then and introduced himself by telling her that they had the same phone. Later on, she became his girlfriend and over 8 years, they were still together.

Impressing over the story, the founder of OnePlus Pete Lau retweeted the story on his official Twitter handle.

“Owning a OnePlus phone was very special back in 2014. I noticed someone else using a OnePlus One back in the Fall of 2014 and introduced myself by telling her that we had the same phone. She became my girlfriend and over 8 years later we are still together,” Twitter user Alpaca Tech tweeted on February 15, 2023.

The same person commented on Lau's retweed and said that, “Like this tweet if you think @oneplus should send me a OnePlus 11 to redo the photo."

A Twitter user Rising Jeff said that OnePlus USA should sent them 2 OnePlus 11s.

Another user Antonio Luis asked if he is the real. He futher said, if so…needed to be a legit story told by OnePlus USA. This is beautiful.’

That's how they react.

