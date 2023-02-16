A Netizen's Beautiful Story on Finding his Love Partner due to OnePlus Phones Goes Viral

New Delhi: A Netizen has shared a beautiful story of how he found his love partner with the help of OnePlus Phones. He said owning a OnePlus phone was very special back in 2014 on Twitter. He narrated the story in the Twitter post that how he noticed in 2014 that someone else using a OnePlus One back then and introduced himself by telling her that they had the same phone. Later on, she became his girlfriend and over 8 years, they were still together.

Impressing over the story, the founder of OnePlus Pete Lau retweeted the story on his official Twitter handle.

“Owning a OnePlus phone was very special back in 2014. I noticed someone else using a OnePlus One back in the Fall of 2014 and introduced myself by telling her that we had the same phone. She became my girlfriend and over 8 years later we are still together,” Twitter user Alpaca Tech tweeted on February 15, 2023.

ALSO READ | Interest Rate Hike Cycle in Asia Nearing its End: Morgan Stanley

The same person commented on Lau's retweed and said that, “Like this tweet if you think @oneplus should send me a OnePlus 11 to redo the photo."

this tweet if you think @oneplus should send me a OnePlus 11 to redo the photo February 15, 2023

A Twitter user Rising Jeff said that OnePlus USA should sent them 2 OnePlus 11s.

@OnePlus_USA you guys should sent them 2 OnePlus 11s — RisingJeff (@RisingJeff_YT) February 15, 2023

Another user Antonio Luis asked if he is the real. He futher said, if so…needed to be a legit story told by OnePlus USA. This is beautiful.’

Are you for real? If so....this needs to be a legit story told by @OnePlus_USA. This is beautiful February 14, 2023

Now that's an amazing story — Shridhar (@shridar64660197) February 15, 2023

That's how they react.