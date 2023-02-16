topStoriesenglish2573951
Anand Mahindra Shares Viral Video of Teenage Girls Hitting Sixes Against Boys | Watch

Smriti Mandhana, the top opener for India, was the first player ever selected when the auction got off. She became the most expensive player in the WPL when Royal Challengers Bangalore bought her at Rs 3.4 crore. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Varun Yadav|Last Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 01:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Anand Mahindra shares a video of teenage girls hitting sixes against boys.
  • He hails upcoming Women's Premier League to attract talent across the country.
  • Inaugural Women's Premier League will be played between March 4 to 26, 2023.

Trending Photos

New Delhi: Women IPL is all set to debut the franchise model of women cricket in India from March 4, 2023. The auctions for women IPL franchise currently concluded to divide players among five franchise teams. Women IPL is looking as a great push to make the cricket as a career for women lucrative and viable. It will take time before the league will bring multiple benefits including attracting more girls across the country to adopt Cricket as a profession and making it a viable career like Men’s Cricket.

Anand Mahindra has shared a video thanking Women’s IPL for creating an explosion of opportunity for talent. He said, ‘Amazing Grace’ and ‘Truly exciting’. The video shows not only teenage girls are batting against boys but they are facing them with big shots in a village.   

With the aim to promote Women’s cricket and make it lucrative, Women’s Premier League is all set for its inaugural session. It will take place from March 4th to 26th this year. There are a total of 5 teams in the tournament.

Smriti Mandhana, the top opener for India, was the first player ever selected when the auction got off. She became the most expensive player in the WPL when Royal Challengers Bangalore splashed out a whopping Rs 3.4 crore. Moments afterwards, Mumbai Indians purchased her captain and star batswoman Harmanpreet Kaur for INR 1.8 crore. International talent from other countries got a lot of attention in the auction. But one nation will miss out on this opportunity: Pakistan's cricketers were never in the race to join the league because they were completely absent from the auction list.

