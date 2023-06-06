'A Roomful Of Zombies’: Anand Mahindra Not Happy With Apple Vision Pro

New Delhi: Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra's tweet on Apple's new VR headset, the 'Vision Pro,' has sparked a debate. Mahindra reacted to the Apple commercial showcasing the usage of the innovative VR headset.

Anand questioned whether this development could potentially signal the death of large-screen TV displays. He also raised concerns about the future of community-watching, specifically referring to movies and sports matches. Anand wondered if such experiences would now be replaced by a room filled with individuals wearing headsets, humorously referring to them as "zombies."

The emergence of virtual reality (VR) technology has sparked speculation about the future of large screen TV displays. Many wonder if this advancement could potentially signal the decline of traditional televisions.

Netizens Divide

A Twitter user named Dilboy said that, “I think it will be final nail n the coffin of Multiplexes and game changer for OTT service providers like Apple TV+. Will wait till the form factor refines more after technological advancements with user feedback.”

Denying the statement, a user named USA Vlogger commented that in his opinion, mutiplexes offer a wonderful avenue to unwind on a weekend. They provide the perfect setting for a family outing, complete with shared laugher, quirky comments, and even the chance to hold hands with loved ones. It’s a place where you can indulge in some delicious food, catch a movie, and afterwards, to a restaurant for a meal. These devices can never replace human feelings where family comes first, and in his opinion, this device could potentially replace a laptop and that’s it.

“I believe they have the potential to bring immense joy into our lives. Looking forward to using them. However, there are potential risks involved. Just imagine a crazy driver wearing these devices while operating a car—quite a recipe for disaster! Nonetheless, with each passing day, technology continues to evolve and find solutions to these challenges. It's only a matter of time! After all, when it comes to technological progress, we can always count on Apple!” he added further.