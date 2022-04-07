New Delhi: Hariom Pipe Industries' initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 7.93 times on the final day of bidding on Tuesday, April 7. Investors who had bid for the offer can check Hariom Pipe Industries IPO allotment status by following a few simple steps online.

Hariom Pipe Industries IPO received bids for 6.74 crore shares as against the 85 lakh on offer, according to NSE data. A subscription of 7.93 times means that roughly one in eight investors will receive IPO shares against their bids.

The IPO had received a fantastic response from retail investors, as the portion set aside for them received the most subscription at 12.15 times. The retail investors' category was followed by non-institutional investors (8.87 times) and qualified institutional buyers (1.91 times), PTI reported.

Hariom Pipe Industries manufactures steel products and reportedly has a wide distribution network in south India. The company serves customer requirements in various sectors including housing, infrastructure, agriculture, automotive, solar power, power, cement, mining and engineering.

How to check Hariom Pipe Industries IPO allotment status?

Subscribers who had bid for offer shares can check the status of their application online by visiting either the official BSE website or IPO’s official registrar, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd in this case.

Here are the steps to follow to check Hariom Pipe Industries IPO allotment status:

Step 1: Go to the official BSE website at bseindia.com.

Step 2: Select the issue name ‘Hariom Pipes Industries IPO’ from the dropdown menu.

Step 3: Enter your Hariom Pipes IPO application number.

Step 4: Enter PAN details in the designated box.

Step 5: Verify the ‘captcha’ challenge.

Step 6: Click on the ‘Submit’ button. Also Read: Chinese hackers target Ladakh's power grid; bid foiled, says govt

You will be shown if you will receive Hariom Pipes IPO shares or not on your computer screen. Also Read: McDonald's India to display Allergen & Nutritional info for entire menu

Live TV

#mute