After Banning Work From Home, Now TCS Orders Dress Code For Employee Coming To Office

New Delhi: After restricting Work From Home for employees, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has now brought in the dress code diktat for the staff. The dress code protocol has to be followed strictly by associates representing the company in various client platforms, said the mail.

TCS chief human resource officer Milind Lakkad in his email said that employees while working from office must follow this dress code policy.

“This is key to creating the right impact with stakeholders globally. The dress code policy gives clear guidance on the right attire while carrying out official responsibilities and duties,” the email accessed by various media read.

TCS has asked its employees to follow these dress code as per their engagement, duties etc. Employees to wear Business casuals from Monday to Thursday while on Friday they can come in Smart casuals. Employees should wear formal full-sleeved shirts, skirts or business suits/dresses in neutral/solid colours, saree or kurtas. Shoes can be formal shoes, moccasins, flats, heels, pumps, dress sandals from Monday to Thursday.

On Friday employees can wear half sleeved shirts, collared t-shirts, golf/polo shirts, smart casual trousers, kurtis, blouses and skirts. For footwear, sneakers, moccasins, suede shoes will be allowed.

TCS has asked that its associates should wear business formals/business suits while meeting business clients, clients visits, external forums etc.

The TCS email said, “a large number of our associates have joined us in the last two years and have been working in a virtual or hybrid mode, and it is our responsibility to ensure they are well integrated – working from the office is key to internalise the TCS values and the TCS way,” the email read.

