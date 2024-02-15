Agartala Customer Finds Cockroach In Chicken Ordered Through Zomato; Company Responds

New Delhi: Agartala resident Sonai Acharya was left horrified after discovering a cockroach in her Japanese miso ramen chicken ordered through Zomato from Auntie Fug's eatery. Acharya expressed her disgust by sharing images of the unsettling encounter, labeling the incident as "absolutely unacceptable."

In a social media post on X, Acharya detailed her unpleasant experience with Zomato. In her post, she emphasized her disappointment with the lack of quality control. She further added that the presence of the cockroach in her meal not only shocked her but also raised concerns about food safety standards. (Also Read: 9 Famous Indian Alumni Of Harvard University: Check Their Education & What They Are Doing Today)

Zomato's Response

Following the complaint, Zomato promptly initiated a refund of Rs 320 for the order and expressed regret over the unfortunate incident. The company assured Acharya of investigating the matter thoroughly to rectify the situation and improve customer experience. (Also Read: From Investment To Income: A Rs 5-7 Lakh Investment In This Business Idea Could Yield Rs 1.5 Lakh Monthly Returns)

This incident adds to the criticism faced by Zomato, as another customer in Gurgaon recently moved to court questioning the validity of the company's rapid delivery service.

Sourav Mall raised concerns after receiving kebabs from a Lucknow restaurant within 30 minutes, despite the outlet being 500 km from his location. Mall's case raises questions about the reliability and efficiency of Zomato's delivery operations.

In the comment section, customers increasingly demand greater accountability and transparency from food delivery platforms like Zomato.