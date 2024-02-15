trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2721601
NewsBusinessCompanies
ZOMATO

Agartala Customer Finds Cockroach In Chicken Ordered Through Zomato; Company Responds

Following the complaint, Zomato promptly initiated a refund of Rs 320 for the order and expressed regret over the unfortunate incident. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 03:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Agartala Customer Finds Cockroach In Chicken Ordered Through Zomato; Company Responds Image Credit: Twitter/ Sonai Acharya

New Delhi: Agartala resident Sonai Acharya was left horrified after discovering a cockroach in her Japanese miso ramen chicken ordered through Zomato from Auntie Fug's eatery. Acharya expressed her disgust by sharing images of the unsettling encounter, labeling the incident as "absolutely unacceptable."

In a social media post on X, Acharya detailed her unpleasant experience with Zomato. In her post, she emphasized her disappointment with the lack of quality control. She further added that the presence of the cockroach in her meal not only shocked her but also raised concerns about food safety standards. (Also Read: 9 Famous Indian Alumni Of Harvard University: Check Their Education & What They Are Doing Today)

Zomato's Response

Following the complaint, Zomato promptly initiated a refund of Rs 320 for the order and expressed regret over the unfortunate incident. The company assured Acharya of investigating the matter thoroughly to rectify the situation and improve customer experience. (Also Read: From Investment To Income: A Rs 5-7 Lakh Investment In This Business Idea Could Yield Rs 1.5 Lakh Monthly Returns)

This incident adds to the criticism faced by Zomato, as another customer in Gurgaon recently moved to court questioning the validity of the company's rapid delivery service.

Sourav Mall raised concerns after receiving kebabs from a Lucknow restaurant within 30 minutes, despite the outlet being 500 km from his location. Mall's case raises questions about the reliability and efficiency of Zomato's delivery operations.

In the comment section, customers increasingly demand greater accountability and transparency from food delivery platforms like Zomato.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Army's victory' in Pakistan elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Sonia Gandhi leave Lok Sabha and go to Rajya Sabha?
DNA Video
DNA: Farmer Protest 2.0..Is It fixed?
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
DNA Video
DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar Releases 8 Ex-Indian Navy Personnel
DNA Video
DNA: Will independents form government in Pakistan elections?
DNA Video
DNA Test of Nonstop Target Killing in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan rocked by deadly blasts day before elections
DNA Video
DNA: Red Alert for World due to increase in temperature