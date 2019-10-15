close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Air India

Air India becomes first airline globally to use Taxibot on Airbus flight

Using this device, it is possible to tow the aircraft from parking bays to the runway with their engines switched off. These TaxiBots will be used for departing flights only.

Air India becomes first airline globally to use Taxibot on Airbus flight

New Delhi: Air India scripted history on Tuesday by becoming the first airline in the world to use a TaxiBot on an Airbus A320 aircraft operating a commercial flight with passengers onboard.

A TaxiBot (Taxiing Robot), is a pilot-controlled semi-robotic towbar-less aircraft tractor used as alternate taxiing equipment.

Air India Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Ashwani Lohani flagged off AI665 from Delhi to Mumbai at Terminal 3 on Tuesday.

Using this device, it is possible to tow the aircraft from parking bays to the runway with their engines switched off. These TaxiBots will be used for departing flights only.

The step is taken by the airline to curb carbon emission, which will result in improving air quality and accelerate a greener aviation eco-system.

Further, usage of TaxiBots will significantly bring down the consumption of fuel by as much as 85 per cent used during taxiing of aircraft. The TaxiBots would also help in decongesting boarding gates and apron area by providing efficient pushbacks.

Tags:
Air IndiaAir india TaxiBotTaxiBot
Next
Story

Jio unveils world’s 1st native Video Call Assistant at India Mobile Congress 2019

Must Watch

PT7M55S

Know new findings on PMC bank scam | Zee News Exclusive