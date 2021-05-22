Air India data breach: Here’s what you need to know

State-owned carrier Air India, on Friday (May 21), revealed that the data of more than 45 lakh users has been compromised in one of the most severe cyberattacks in India’s digital space.

In a tweet, Air India said that its Geneva-based passenger system operator SITA PSS server was subject to a cybersecurity attack. The server is responsible for storing and processing the personal information of fliers.

Data of customers of other global airlines such as Malaysia Airlines, Finnair, Singapore Airlines, Lufthansa, and Cathay Pacific has also been stolen in the cybersecurity attack.

Is your data stolen in the Air India data breach?

If you have travelled between August 26 August 2011 and February 20, 2021, then are massive chances that your personal information is now in the hands of hackers.

Personal details of Air India flyers such as name, date of birth and contact information along with your financial details like credit card number were compromised in the cybersecurity attack. The only silver lining here is that the CVV or CVC numbers were not stored in the affected server.

Air India is contacting its customers who were impacted by the breach. If you’re among them then you may have already got an email from the company with all details regarding the incident.

Passport details, ticket information, Star Alliance and Air India frequent flyer data has also been stolen in the act. The airline has urged its passengers to quickly change their passwords wherever applicable to ensure the safety of their personal data.

How is Air India securing its servers?

On its part, Air India has launched an investigation into the incident that has put the airline to shame. The national carrier said that it is taking steps to secure the compromised servers.

Air India is currently engaging with external cybersecurity experts to secure its servers. It is also contacting credit card issuers along with resetting the passwords of customers of its frequent flyer programme.

Who is behind the Air India hack?

As of now, none of the hacking organisations has taken the responsibility for the hack. Air India is currently investigating the matter, and is likely to update all its flyers with all the details as soon as it finds any. Moreover, Air India revealed that there was no unauthorised activity detected inside the PSS infrastructure.

Live TV

#mute