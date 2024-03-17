Air India Laysoffs Over 180 Non-Flying Staff Jobs Due To VRS

New Delhi: Air India has taken the decision to lay off over 180 non-flying employees in the recent weeks. The company mentioned that these employees were unable to avail themselves of voluntary retirement schemes (VRS) and re-skilling opportunities, leading to their termination.

Air India was acquired by the Tata Group in January 2022. Since then, they've been working to improve the business. Employees in non-flying positions are being assigned new roles based on the company's requirements and their own skills.

"A comprehensive process has been followed to assess the suitability of all employees over the past 18 months. During this phase, there have also been multiple Voluntary Retirement Schemes and reskilling opportunities offered to employees,"The spokesperson, as reported by PTI, stated.

The spokesperson mentioned that about one percent of employees who couldn't use the VRS or re-skilling chances had to leave. The company assured that it's fulfilling all contractual duties. While the spokesperson didn't specify the exact number, PTI reported that slightly over 180 employees were affected.

During the same period, domestic air travel witnessed a yearly rise of 4.8 per cent, reaching ₹1.26 crore last month. Despite flight delays impacting more than 1.55 lakh passengers, Air India's market share climbed to 12.8 per cent in February, indicating ongoing progress in the aviation sector.