Air India

Air India resumes Indore-Dubai flight after a gap of 17-months

On the long-pending demand, the Indore-Dubai flight was initially launched in 2019, but he flight operation was stopped in March 2020.

Air India resumes Indore-Dubai flight after a gap of 17-months

New Delhi: Air India resumed the Indore-Dubai flight operations from Wednesday, September 1 after a gap of 17-months because of the COVID-19 situation.

On the long-pending demand, the Indore-Dubai flight was initially launched on July 15, 2019. The flight operation was stopped in March 2020.

A programme was organised at Devi Ahilyabai International Airport to mark the occasion. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took part in the event virtually.

The flight took off from Indore at 12.35 pm as per the Indian Standard Time while its arrival time at Dubai was scheduled at 03.05 pm. From Dubai, the plane will take off every Wednesday at 04.05 pm UAE time and will reach Indore at 8.55 pm.

The flight is expected to give a fillip to tourism and trade between India and UAE.

