Air India

Air India to start bookings for domestic flight from 12.30 pm today

New Delhi: National carrier Air India has said that it will start bookings for domestic flight from 12.30 pm on Friday.

Passengers can login to the Air India website or contact authorised travel agents or visit Air India booking offices or call customer care, the national carrier said.

The move comes after Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday that Domestic passenger flight services will resume from May 25 in a calibrated manner.

"Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday, May 25, 2020. All airports and air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25th May," Puri said on Twitter.

Air India website is also open for bookings for evacuation flights. When we visited the website of the national carrier, it said, “Bookings open only for evacuation flights ex-India .To book on these , please click on provided link on Evacuation banner on Home Page”.

Some private airlines have also started taking bookings for domestic passenger flight services starting June 1. Indigo, SpiceJet, Vistara and GoAir are all accepting booking for the month of June.

Notably, all scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 25, when the government imposed a lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Aaviation regulator DGCA on Thursday issued seven bands of ticket pricing with lower and upper fare limits – Rs 2,000 and Rs 6,000, respectively.

The lower and upper limits for these bands are: Rs 2,500-Rs 7,500; Rs 3,000-Rs 9,000; Rs 3,500-Rs 10,000; Rs 4,500-Rs 13,000; Rs 5,500-Rs 15,700 and Rs 6,500-Rs 18,600, respectively, the DGCA said.

 

