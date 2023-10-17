AirAsia CEO Gets Massage During Management Meeting, Sits Shirtless --Netizens Shocked

New Delhi: AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes has recently shared a picture of him on LinkedIn lauding the work culture of the airline company. While a helathy and relaxed workplace is definitely the most sought after by employees, however some conduct are can be construed as breach of protocol. Netizens clearly did not take the post positively, with Tony Fernandes being massively trolled on social media.

The content of the post was not what has caused the furore among the netizens, it is however the picture shared in the post and the task being done during the meeting, that had the social media users wrath pouring on Fernandes.

"Was a stressful week and Veranita Yosephine suggested a massage. Got to love Indonesia and AirAsia culture that I Can have a massage and do a management meeting. We are making big progress and I have now finalized Capital A structure. Exciting days ahead. Proud of what we have built and never have lost sight of the finish," Fernandes wrote in his LinkedIn Post.

The comment box was full of criticism for the AirAsia CEO, with users criticizing him for his conduct. At the time of writing this story, Tony Fernandes' post has got 60 comments and 31 reposts on LinkedIn.