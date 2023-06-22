Airport Lounges Are Like ‘Free Meal Scheme Canteens’: Ashneer Grover

New Delhi: Ashneer Grover, the former managing director of BharatPe, started a discussion over the exclusivity of airport lounges versus dining at airport eateries among frequent travellers and travel aficionados. The spoof account "Gabbar," which had insulted airport lounges, prompted the Shark Tank India (season 1) judge to respond.

Spoof account 'Gabbar' tweeted, "Going to the Airport Lounge these days is basically rubbing shoulders with declasse deal hunters jostling to have that cold samosa. So I always prefer to stay in the common area".

However, later the tweet was deleted by the author. Post to the tweet of 'Gabbar', Ashneer Grover responded by tweeting, "There is more exclusIvity in sitting in any airport restaurant and paying for your meal. Lounges are like free meal scheme canteens - with credit card as redeeming voucher!

After which, Gabbar replied in the same thread. The spoof account replied, "And our mind works in mysterious ways. It interprets that the quality of a supposedly free meal must be inferior. And even a slight quibble in terms of taste is extrapolated to ruin your experience".

On social media, the tweet soon gathered attention as many individuals expressed their agreement or disagreement with Grover's point of view. The notion that paying for a meal in a restaurant offers one a feeling of exclusivity and control over the dining experience was frequently advanced.

What puzzles me is why some passengers arrive at the airport ravenous from their homes for a 3 a.m. flight only to queue up at the reception for five plates of subpar food.

One person gave her reasoning for selecting a "fancy restaurant". Airport lounges were never appealing to her because she preferred to pay for a buffet dinner at a great, upscale restaurant and experience the life of a celebrity.

The contrast Grover made between airport lounges and "free meal scheme canteens" caught people's attention. According to some users who agreed with his analogy, airport lounges—often available through upscale credit cards or reward programs—were losing their exclusivity and opening up to a wider spectrum of travellers.

One user said, "Next level Doglapan. others who can afford the meal are given it free at lounges... others who can't afford to buy food at airport have to pay for it.