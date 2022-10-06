Airtel 5G service launched in India: Check benefits, tariff plans, and other details

New Delhi: Bringing a new age of high-speed internet, Airtel 5G is now live in 8 cities. The company aims to cover all of urban India by 2023, making this one of the fastest rollouts in comparison to the competitors. Airtel announced today that its subscribers in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, and Varanasi will start getting access to Airtel’s 5G plus service from today.

Airtel has tweeted on its official Twitter handle to inform customers about 5G services. It simply just wrote, “Say Hello to Airtel 5G! #Airtel5GPlusLaunch”.

Customers don’t need to purchase any specific 5G SIM. Existing 4G SIM is 5G enable and customers can enjoy 5G services on their existing data plans until roll-out is complete. The telecom giant also said that it will continue to roll out its Airtel 5G Plus service in cities across the country in a phased manner until the service is more widely available across the country.

Highlighting the benefits of the Airtel 5G Plus service, the company said that it will deliver up to 20 to 30 times higher speeds than the existing 4G network. Airtel 5G Plus network will also be ‘kinder to the environment with its special power reduction solution.’

“Today marks one more step in our journey as we build out the finest network to deliver the best experience for our customers. For us, our customers are at the core of everything we do. Our solution will therefore work on any 5G handset and the existing SIM that customers have,” Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal said on the occasion.