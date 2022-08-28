New Delhi: Akasa Airline, which began its operations this month, met a data breach. It has informed the team of the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) to suffer a data breach involving the sensitive details of its passengers on 25 August. Indian domestic airliner Akasa Air said it informed the CERT-In that details of passengers such as name, gender, phone number and email ids were leaked.

"This is to inform you that a temporary technical configuration error related to our login and sign-up service was reported on Thursday, August 25, 2022," Akasa Air said in its communication on Sunday.

Akasa said to self-reported the CERT-IN team about the breach and took all emergency measures.

"We self-reported the incident to CERT-In (which is the Government authorized nodal agency tasked to deal with incidents of this nature). Despite having extensive protocols in place to prevent incidents of such nature, we have undertaken additional reviews to ensure that the security of all our systems is enhanced further," the airline added.

Besides, the airline has sent the information about the breach of personal data to passengers who booked tickets on Saturday and Sunday.

"At Akasa Air, the system security and protection of customer information is paramount, and our focus is to always provide a secure and reliable customer experience. We are continuously reinforcing our systems, including working with experts and the research community, to ensure that they are robust," it said. We sincerely apologize to you for any inconvenience caused as a result of this incident," the airliner further said in the mail on Sunday.

Akasa Airline is a new domestic airline service which began its operations from 7 August. It was backed by recently passedaway billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.