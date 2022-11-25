Amazon denies firing employees, tells labour ministry that resignations were voluntary

E-commerce giant Amazon has reportedly told the government that it did not fire any employee and some of the employees who left the organisation opted for voluntary resignation. According to various reports, Amazon said that it allowed those employees to go who opted for its massive global layoff plan. It may be recalled that the Labour Ministry had summoned the e-commerce giant with regard to the recent layoffs.

The labour ministry issued a notice to Amazon following a complaint by the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) which alleged that the sacking of employees by Amazon was unethical and illegal. The NITES had urged the ministry to interfere in the matter.



Amazon India has around 1,00,000 employees and those who exited the company are said to be the part of e-commerce giant's broader plan to reduce its workforce by 10,000 globally.

The layoff is said to be one of the largest job cuts in the company's history and is focused on the company's devices organization, retail division and human resources.

Recently, Twitter and Facebook fired thousands of employees in a bid to reduce costs and optimize operations. Twitter has so far fired over 60 per cent of the staff from its total strength of around 7500 before the takeover by Elon Musk. Facebook's parent company Meta has also laid off around 10,000 employees. "I’ve decided to reduce the size of our team by about 13% and let more than 11,000 of our talented employees go. We are also taking a number of additional steps to become a leaner and more efficient company by cutting discretionary spending and extending our hiring freeze through Q1," Mark Zuckerberg said in a blog post.

Several other companies who have either sacked people or planning to fire employees include Byjus, Google, JD.com and HP.