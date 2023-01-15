New Delhi: A few days ago, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy confirmed rumours of the company's latest round of layoffs. More than 18,000 employees from a variety of nations, including India, will be let go by the computer giant. According to prior estimates, the corporation may present the exit door to more than 1000 Indian employees. An employee at one of Amazon's Indian locations recounted the depressing atmosphere at the company when layoffs started, saying that employees can be heard "sobbing and breaking down in the office."

An employee who used a fictitious name posted the article on Grapevine, a social network for Indian professionals. The message read, "Roughly 75 percent of my crew is gone. Despite being in the final 25 percent, I no longer feel inspired to work. In cabins, they are firing people. In the office, there are crying people. (Also Read: HUGE Layoffs: THIS company to fire employees soon; Read details here)

close to India sources The layoffs, which have affected offices in Bengaluru, Gurugram, and other cities, are occurring across a number of divisions, Today Tech had earlier revealed. The teams that suffer losses are those who are most negatively affected. Both new hires and seasoned workers are being ordered to go. (Also Read: 10 BIG companies that did MASSIVE lay offs recently)

The company had employed workers "rapidly over the prior several years," according to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, but this year's evaluation had been more "challenging due to the uncertain economy."

"S-team and I are acutely aware of how tough it is for people to lose their roles, and we don't make these decisions lightly or undervalue the potential impact they may have on people's lives. We are offering packages that include a separation payment, temporary health insurance coverage, and outside job placement assistance in an effort to support people who are impacted.