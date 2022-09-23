Amazon extends 4-hour delivery in THESE cities and towns

New Delhi: Amazon India is shortening the time it takes for same-day deliveries, offering Prime members deliveries in 50 major cities and towns across India, up from 14 last year.

Surat, Mysuru, Mangalore, Bhopal, Nashik, Nellore, Anantapur, Warangal, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Patna, among other cities, will have access to the service, and product categories will include wireless, consumer electronics, books, toys, media, and kitchen.

The announcement comes as India's quick-commerce market has been expanding, with startups and e-commerce players like Flipkart, Zomato's Blinkit, Zepto, Dunzo, and Swiggy's Instamart competing for customers and promising same-day deliveries.

Flipkart, a competitor of Amazon, introduced Flipkart Quick in Bengaluru in 2020. In 2021, it expanded to 14 additional cities, including Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Pune. Customers can book a two-hour slot or place an online order for products in the grocery, snack, mobile, and electronics categories to be delivered within the next 90 minutes.

Amazon first offered same-day delivery in India as part of its prime membership, its loyalty programme, in 2017. It uses specialised centres strategically located to cover different parts of the city to optimise faster delivery speeds for four-hour delivery.

“We’re able to do so by storing the needed items in specialised buildings closer to customer location and enabling our delivery network to be in close proximity to customers and Prime members. Same-Day Delivery also provides great job opportunities for associates, especially since the site locations are within the city," said Abhinav Singh, director, Customer Fulfilment, Supply Chain & Amazon Transportation Services, Amazon India.