Amazon Withdraws 'Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad' Sweets Following CCPA Investigation

New Delhi: Legal actions have been initiated against the e-commerce giant Amazon due to its involvement in selling sweets on its platform under the name 'Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad.' The action follows a complaint by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) alleging deceptive trade practices by Amazon, selling sweets under the guise of 'Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad.'

Chief Commissioner Rohit Kumar Singh, leading the CCPA has voiced worries about the online sale of food items that inaccurately portray themselves creating confusion among consumers regarding their true characteristics.

He further added, engaging in this practice might lead consumers to make purchasing choices based on incorrect information, thereby breaching the Consumer Protection (e-commerce) Rules of 2020. These regulations explicitly forbid unfair trade practices by e-commerce entities.

Products such as 'Sri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad - Raghupati Ghee Ladoo,' 'Ayodhya Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad - Khoya Khobi Ladoo,' and 'Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad - Desi Cow Milk Peda' were among the listings available for sale on Amazon.

The company emphasized that on Amazon.in a third-party marketplace sellers rather than Amazon itself list and sell products to customers in compliance with applicable Indian laws and Amazon's policies.

After receiving a notice from the Central Consumer Protection Authority(CCPA) sweets marketed as 'Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad' has been removed from Amazon.