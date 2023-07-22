trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2638761
NewsBusinessCompanies
PAYTM

Amidst Mumbai Rains, Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Delights in Snacks and Filter Coffee, Netizens Say 'Perfect Idea To Enjoy Monsson'

Mumbai residents talked about the well-known restaurant and indicated their preferred foods.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 10:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Amidst Mumbai Rains, Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Delights in Snacks and Filter Coffee, Netizens Say 'Perfect Idea To Enjoy Monsson' File Photo

New Delhi: Nearly all Mumbai residents love the famous Swati Snacks restaurant. The location has been a popular hangout for many due to its consistency in flavour and quality. Vijay Shekhar Sharma, CEO of Paytm, has joined the list of supporters. In a tweet, businessman Vishal Gondal portrays himself and Vijay eating some goodies at the restaurant.

At #SwatiSnacks, I'm chilling with my bhai @vijayshekhar as #MumbaiRains provide the ideal atmosphere outdoors. When the baarish hits the city, there's nothing better than chowing down on some garam filter coffee, panki chatni, and handwo! Loving these vibes!" Check out the caption.


cre Trending Stories

The tweet has had over 27.5k views since it was posted. Mumbai residents talked about the well-known restaurant and indicated their preferred foods. Others remarked that experiencing some real Mumbai street food during the rainy season is a feeling that is unmatched by anything else.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest