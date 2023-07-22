Amidst Mumbai Rains, Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Delights in Snacks and Filter Coffee, Netizens Say 'Perfect Idea To Enjoy Monsson'

New Delhi: Nearly all Mumbai residents love the famous Swati Snacks restaurant. The location has been a popular hangout for many due to its consistency in flavour and quality. Vijay Shekhar Sharma, CEO of Paytm, has joined the list of supporters. In a tweet, businessman Vishal Gondal portrays himself and Vijay eating some goodies at the restaurant.

At #SwatiSnacks, I'm chilling with my bhai @vijayshekhar as #MumbaiRains provide the ideal atmosphere outdoors. When the baarish hits the city, there's nothing better than chowing down on some garam filter coffee, panki chatni, and handwo! Loving these vibes!" Check out the caption.

The tweet has had over 27.5k views since it was posted. Mumbai residents talked about the well-known restaurant and indicated their preferred foods. Others remarked that experiencing some real Mumbai street food during the rainy season is a feeling that is unmatched by anything else.