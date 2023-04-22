Amitabh Bachchan's 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Musk Musk' Tweet Goes Viral After Blue Tick Reinstated

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan aka Big B thanked Twitter chief Elon Musk for returning his coveted blue tick on the official Twitter handle, which was earlier taken down starting from April 21 after the company ended the legacy verified program. He called him ‘Brother Musk’ and sang a poem in hindi for him in admiration.

“T-4624 – Hey brother Musk! Thank You very much! ‘Neel Kamal’ (Blue Tick) is back before my name. Now tell me, brother, would you like to listen to a song? I like to sing a song. Listen: ‘Tu cheez badi hai Musk Musk’”, Big B tweeted in Hindi after Blue tick returned on his profile.

T 4624 -

ए Musk भैया ! बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद देत हैं हम आपका !

उ , नील कमल लग गवा हमार नाम के आगे !

अब का बताई भैया !

गाना गये का मन करत है हमार !

सनबो का ?

इ लेओ सुना :

"तू चीज़ बड़ी है musk musk ... तू चीज़ बड़ी है, musk " — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 21, 2023

Twitter ended its legacy verified program on April 20 after rolling out Twitter Blue monthly subscription plan. Many popular personalities in India spanning from bollywood to business leaders have become un-verified starting from April 21, creating a flutter of excitement.

Amaitabh Bachahn, Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli to name a few who have lost the coveted blue tick as they haven’t paid for Twitter blue monthly susbcription plan.

After losing his blue tick, Big B tweeted in hindi: “T 4623 – Hey Twitter Are you listening? Now I have given the money too… so that ‘Neel Kamal’ (Blue tick) is right there, put it back brother. People will know that wer are the ones – Amitabh Bachchan. I am folding my hands, shoud I fall at your feet now?”

T 4624 - अरे twitter मौसी ! गजब होए गवा !!

उ, नील कमल लगाए के बाद, नील कमलवा अकेले पड़ा-पड़ा, घबरात रहा ! तो हम सोचा , तनिक ओका compan देई दें ।

ते बग़ल में ओके, हम अपना झंडा गाड़ दिये !

अरे , गाड़े में time लगा नाहीं, की कमलवा भाग गवा !

बताओ !

अब ?

का करी ? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 21, 2023

He earlier tweeted: “T 4624 – Hey Twitter Aunty! Amazing happened !! ‘Neel Kamal’ (blue tick), the blue tick was panicking all by itslef, so I placed an Indian flag next to it.