World Earth Day 2023: Google Doodle Reminds Urgency of Climate Change Action

New Delhi: April 22 marks as the Earth Day – when every year humanity reminds itself the stark reality of climate change hovering and the situation is now or never. Google has highlighted the menace of climate change on humanity with a special doodle today.

“Today’s annual Earth Day Doodle highlights how individuals and communities can work together in big and small ways to take action against climate change. On this day, people all over the globe honor the achievements of the environmental movement and consider areas where further climate justice is needed,” Google said for Climate Change Doodle.

This Doodle is made up of real leaves has depicted a spectrum of actions we can take in our day-to-day that can add up to make a real different. Some actions include:

at home: opting to air dry laundry instead of using the dryer how/what we consume: practicing a plant-based diet or opting for plant-based options when possible how we get around: walking or riding a bike instead of driving, when possible

What Is Climate Change?

Climate change refers to the long-term changes in Earth's climate patterns, which have been observed over the past century or more. The changes are largely driven by anthropogenic activities that release greenhouse gases like Co2, Methane into the atmosphere, causing a warming effect that alters the planet's weather patterns.

What Are Causes Of Climate Change?

The primary cause of climate change is the emission of greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide, which trap heat in the Earth's atmosphere. These gases are produced by human activities such as burning fossil fuels, deforestation, and agriculture.

How It Is Impacting Our Lives?

Climate change has far-reaching effects on the planet, including rising sea levels, more frequent and severe weather events, ocean acidification, and changes in the distribution and behavior of plant and animal species. These effects threaten human health and livelihoods, as well as global biodiversity and ecosystem stability.